Hello Vietnam rebrands itself as juice bar with teas and CBD-inspired drinks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Julie Dinh has recreated Hello Vietnam as a bistro in Northern Liberties.Traditional Vietnamese dishes are still on the menu, but they have expanded their offerings with a juice bar stocked with various juices, teas and fresh dishes like acai bowls.They also have partnered with Hip Hemp Cafe to carry a line of CBD-infused drinks. You will also be able to add CBD to the boba teas.They offer a selection of Bahn Mi sandwiches, vegan dishes and items featuring fresh produce. Dinh is working on a Hello Vietnam bus that will launch this spring offering delivery around the Philadelphia area.When she is not innovating new ideas, Dinh is saving cats in the neighborhood building shelters out of donated straw and Styrofoam coolers. She is renovating the building next to Hello Vietnam to create a space where rescued cats can live.722 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA -19123