2 Bucks County police officers recognized for heroic actions after saving woman

SOLEBURY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A local family is grateful to two Solebury Township, Bucks County police officers after they pulled a woman to safety from the Lumberville-Raven Rock Pedestrian Bridge.

It was New Year's Day around 4:30 a.m. when Officer Brendan Murphy got the call to respond to the scene where a woman was threatening to jump into the frigid, fast-moving Delaware River. The entire ordeal was captured on police body cam video.

"I noticed there was another female over on the rail on the water side of the bridge and that's when I called for my partner to expedite over," Murphy said.

Officer Patrick Dorsey says he was on the other side of the township at the time but immediately knew the call was urgent.

"I've worked with Brendan for quite some time now, so I knew if he was asking for me in that manner, I knew it was serious," Dorsey said.

Murphy says he was able to hold on to the woman until backup arrived having a conversation with her and trying to be reassuring. Eventually, the officers were able to pull her back over the railing.

Murphy says he is Crisis Intervention Team certified and Dorsey is trained in other methods of de-escalation. The pair say they were able to stay calm and rely on their training and it was crucial to a positive outcome.

"They did everything right you couldn't ask for a better outcome from a situation like this," said Solebury Township Police Chief Dominic Bellizzie.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.