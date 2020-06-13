Bensalem High School seniors celebrated, socially distanced commencement ceremony

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania -- Friday was a big day for high school graduations in the surrounding area. Bensalem High School seniors celebrated a socially distanced commencement ceremony.The school was able to do it by moving the graduation to the Parx Casino Entertainment complex, where they held a drive-in theatre style ceremony.In the Parx Casino parking lot, the Bensalem High School class of 2020 said goodbye with proper social distancing.Their families parked their cars listening to FM radio as they received their diploma."I think the class of 2020 really is special because we have a resiliency that has only been strengthened by this pandemic," said salutatorian, Julia Ting.Roger Allen, graduating senior at Bensalem High School said, "We'll it's kinda sad I didn't get to say goodbye to a lot of people I may never see again."No doubt it's a bittersweet ending, but the message to graduates from families was that better times are ahead."Go for your dreams and never give up," said Maureen Cohill of Bensalem."I'm so happy we finally got something," said Abigail Tyler of Bensalem. "Because they got nothing this year, prom, a senior trip nothing was there."Jasmine Tyler of Bensalem said, "Do what makes you happy, don't listen to anybody else, don't make any hesitations and go for it."The valedictorian and salutatorian gave a moving speech, very relevant to the times they're graduating in."By spreading awareness we can create a generation of voices that ultimately guide us into a more just system."The part of the speech that got the biggest from the audience."I really appreciate everybody that helped me out through my four years of high school and I couldn't ask for anybody else," said Ziad Abouziad, graduating senior of Bensalem High School. "I'm gonna miss all the teachers and thank them for what they did for us."Bensalem High School staff is saying goodbye to 460 seniors this year.