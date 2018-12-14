MARSHALLTON, Del. (WPVI) --A high school student was killed in a one-car crash on Friday morning in New Castle County, Delaware.
18-year-old Sarai Trujillo was killed in the crash on the 1800 block of Newport Road just before 7:30 a.m.
Police say the car hit a tree then a utility pole.
A 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital.
There was no immediate word on a cause of the crash.
The Red Clay School District says Trujillo was a senior honors student at John Dickinson High School.
Counselors are stationed at the school.
