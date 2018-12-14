John Dickinson High School student killed in New Castle Co. crash

MARSHALLTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A high school student was killed in a one-car crash on Friday morning in New Castle County, Delaware.

18-year-old Sarai Trujillo was killed in the crash on the 1800 block of Newport Road just before 7:30 a.m.

Police say the car hit a tree then a utility pole.

A 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on a cause of the crash.

The Red Clay School District says Trujillo was a senior honors student at John Dickinson High School.

Counselors are stationed at the school.

