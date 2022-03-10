helicopter crash

NTSB report reveals new details about deadly Bucks County plane crash

The preliminary report does not say what caused the crash.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

NTSB report reveals new details about deadly Bucks Co. plane crash

HILLTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An NTSB preliminary report revealed new details about a plane crash that left two people dead in Bucks County, Pennsylvania last month.

Authorities say 74-year-old Alfred George Piranian and 55-year-old Brian Filippini were both killed when the single-engine aircraft went down in Hilltown Township on February 24.

According to the preliminary report, the pilot was practicing for a test and performing maneuvers at 2,000 feet when his plane went into a spin and crashed. The report does not say what caused the crash.

RELATED: 2 dead after small plane crashes in Hilltown Township, Pa. neighborhood
EMBED More News Videos

A propeller sliced through the upstairs Bucks County bedroom of Brian Rush and landed near a crib.



Catherine LaPat was outside on her deck when she heard a plane sputtering overhead. She says she and her daughter ran towards the crash to see if they could help.

"People were yelling at us to get back cause we were running towards it and said that 'it's gonna blow, it's gonna blow,'" said Catherine.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane departed from Doylestown Airport and was en route to Gunden Airport in Perkasie when it went down right near Pennridge Central Middle School.

No one on the ground was injured.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countyhelicopter crash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HELICOPTER CRASH
4 women honored for helicopter crash rescue efforts
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
WATCH: Helicopter crashes off coast of crowded Miami Beach; 2 injured
Preliminary NTSB report reveals moments before chopper crash
TOP STORIES
Couple charged with trespassing for spending night inside Target store
It's personal: Nets, 76ers meet after Simmons-Harden swap
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
LIVE: Jussie Smollett sentencing begins
Driver charged in crash that killed Lower Merion High School principal
"Parrot" in Princeton turns out to be someone's fake feathered friend
Video shows gunmen leap from SUV, open fire on group of people
Show More
How to avoid scams involving aid to Ukraine
As restrictions drop, parents wonder: When can toddlers get vaccine?
Baseball is back? MLB lockout nears end as players vote to accept deal
Driver slams into Domino's Pizza restaurant in South Jersey
Family files civil lawsuit after man found dead near NJ nightclub
More TOP STORIES News