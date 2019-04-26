Hilltown woman beaten with baseball bats during home invasion robbery

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman was severely injured during a home invasion in Bucks County on Wednesday.Hilltown Police say 58-year-old Sharon Friend was brutally beaten by two masked men in her Hilltown Township home April 24 around midnight."The victim indicated that she was up watching TV. She heard a knock at the door she answered the door and two men force their way in. One, or both, were armed with baseball bats and assaulted her," said Lieutenant Christian Browne.The masked men stole Friend's purse and keys, while leaving the rest of the house untouched. Which her daughter finds strange."There were probably five other purses that were around the purse that was stolen. None of the other ones were touched. So that person knew exactly where to go," said Brittany Ullman.Lt. Browne says the victim's neighbor came over to the home, on the 100 block of Reliance place, check on her and found her bruised and bloodied."All that she kept saying is that they were trying to kill her and she thought she was going to die," said Friend's daughter, Sherri Taylor.The victim remains in Lehigh Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Investigators have not been able to interview her since the attack.Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding the two male suspects, but don't believe there is a public threat."We believe this was a targeted attack, and this was not a random residence that these men went to. We don't believe that the public has reason to be concerned that intruders are going to come to their home," said Lt. Browne.Friend's daughters believe their mother's kind nature may have led some in to take advantage of her, "You could've just taken what you wanted to. But you almost ended this woman's life. And for no reason. So please if anybody knows anything just contact the authorities or just tell somebody who will," said Taylor.