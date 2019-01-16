HIT AND RUN

Caught on camera: Driver hits pedestrian during snowstorm in Fishtown

EMBED </>More Videos

Search continues for Fishtown hit-and-run driver: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 6 p.m., January 15, 2019

By
FISHTOWN (WPVI) --
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle, believed to be a red Jeep, who struck a man in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia.

It happened at Girard Avenue and Shackamaxon Street around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the victim suffered serious injuries, and yet the driver kept going eastbound on Girard.

Late Tuesday afternoon, police released surveillance video of the collision. The video shows the Jeep striking the victim, who was thrown several feet.

"The vehicle is proceeding eastbound on Girard Avenue and it strikes a pedestrian who looks like he had come off the sidewalk to cross the street," said Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew. "It actually looks like he may have seen the vehicle, but wasn't able to get out of the way before being struck by that vehicle."

And after that, other camera angles show the red Jeep kept going, eastbound on Girard from Shackamaxon.

"It was a snowy night. It was dark. You can actually see after the collision that the vehicle fishtails a little as well, so maybe he was a little out of control. Or whoever was driving was a little out of control," said Kinebrew.

The victim suffered serious head injuries but is expected to survive. Now, the driver faces serious charges, especially because he or she left the scene without helping the injured man.

"Leaving the scene is the issue," said Kinebrew. "We understand that things happen on the road, but leaving the scene, failure to render aid, these are things that aggravate what's already a significantly traumatic situation."

Police aren't certain of the model of Jeep and said they could use the public's help.

They are urging the driver and anyone who might have been a passenger to surrender or come forward with information.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newshit and runsurveillance video
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIT AND RUN
Vehicle sought in hit-and-run of man delivering food to homeless
DUI suspect gets foot stuck in steering wheel after NYE crash
Mother of Philly man killed in Del. hit-and-run speaks to Action News
Police hope emblem leads to deadly hit-and-run driver
More hit and run
Top Stories
TSA screener with 7-month-old: It's getting harder each day
AccuWeather Alert: Two Events Later This Week Followed By Arctic Air
Violent night in Philadelphia: 2 murders, just hours apart
Crews battle Bristol Twp. house fire, 4 injured
Second grader pens heartwarming letter to Alshon Jeffery
Police: Fake $100 bills being used in Delaware County
Fire hits same Trenton block a year later, 25 displaced
Woman, 96, rescued from car seconds before train hits
Show More
Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business
People for People Charter School closed Wednesday
Federal workers take on odd jobs to make ends meet
Flyers Powerplay: Power wheelchair hockey champions
Diabetic teen's service dog shot to death outside her home
More News