'She was full of life': Juniata grandmother killed in hit-and-run crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Accident investigators are looking for the driver of a large work truck who fatally struck a woman and kept driving.46-year-old Maria Rivera was crossing Erie Avenue and I Street on Sept. 18 at about 11:30 p.m. when she was fatally hit."She was full of life and they just took that from her," said Rivera's daughter, Mariana Otero.Accident investigators say Rivera was struck by a dark colored Dodge Ram 1500 quad-cab pick up truck with chrome wheels and a chrome tool box in the back.The driver didn't stop after fatally striking Rivera, a home health aide, mother and grandmother."She told us every chance she got how much she loved us and loved her family," said Rivera's son, Kevin Boyd."We don't even know if she was leaving home because she lives right around the corner from the incident. We don't know if she was coming back home...at this point, we don't know anything," said Otero.Typically, accident investigators find pieces of the vehicles at crash scenes, but in this case, there wasn't much left behind, authorities said. Investigators say the truck may not have any major, noticeable damage.This loss comes as the family is still grieving the loss of their youngest brother, Norberto, who was a victim of gun violence."And now this, another case with no answers. That's all we have. It's just a black truck," says Boyd.The Fraternal Order of Police has posted a $5,000 dollar reward to add to the family's $5,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest.