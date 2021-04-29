Hoarding hampers firefighting efforts in Burlington County: Chief

Hoarding hampers firefighting efforts in Wrightstown: Chief

WRIGHTSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire officials say hoarding hampered efforts to contain a blaze in Burlington County.

A house caught on fire just before 1 a.m. Thursday on the 200 block of Chesterfield-Jacobstown Road in Wrightstown.

Jacobstown Volunteer Fire Chief Robert Gancarz, who lives nearby, rushed to the scene.

He said the two people living in the home were able to evacuate safely and were being assisted by police.



A total of eight fire companies responded and water had to be trucked in, Gancarz said.

He said the hoarding situation in the home was a problem for firefighters.

"Hoarding conditions make fire attacks very strenuous, especially with the temperatures we're seeing today," Gancarz said.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The official cause of the fire has not been determined.
