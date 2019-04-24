Hobbies & Interests

Company will superimpose your photo into fake vacation destinations

You've heard of stay-cations, but how about fake-cations?

A business called Fake a Vacation is allowing people to do just that.

The Nebraska-based company will superimpose pictures of you on backdrops of Hawaii, the Grand Canyon, and other popular places.

The company says people do it because they want to make their social media accounts look like they're leading way more interesting lives. Some do it because their actual vacation was canceled.

It may seem silly, but one survey of 4,000 people found 10 percent had posted fake vacation pictures.

Now, there is a 72-hour turnaround on the Fake a Vacation website. It also costs money, anywhere from $17 to $80.
