Police: Man deliberately dumped nails, screws outside residential communities; 8 cars damaged

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Thursday, April 27, 2023 8:14PM
HOCKESSIN, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania man was arrested for deliberately dumping nails and screws on the roadway near residential communities, according to New Castle County police.

Scott Taylor, 31, of West Gove, was arrested on April 26 on charges of criminal mischief, stalking and other related offenses.

Police say they investigated eight separate incidents from March 31 to April 25.

Scott Taylor

A black truck allegedly used by Taylor during these incidents was caught on surveillance video.

Taylor was taken to Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $5,000.00 cash bail.

If you have any information related to these incidents, please contact Detective Adam Weldon at (302) 395-2815 or Adam.Weldon@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at (302) 573-2800.

