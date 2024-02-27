Authorities say Ovidiu Dragos showed a naked photo of himself to a 15-year-old girl on two separate occasions.

South Jersey tennis instructor accused of showing 15-year-old naked photos of himself, harassing her

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Burlington County man has been charged after he allegedly showed a 15-year-old girl naked photos of himself and harassed her for years.

Ovidiu V. Dragos, 60, from Moorestown, New Jersey, is charged with 2nd-degree endangering the welfare of a child, 3rd-degree promoting obscene material to persons under 18 years old, 4th-degree stalking, and harassment.

Authorities say Dragos showed a naked photo of himself to a 15-year-old girl using his cell phone on two separate occasions while attending group tennis lessons at the Cherry Hill Health and Racquet Club.

Dragos allegedly placed numerous letters, cards, poems, and gifts in the victim's tennis bag over two years.

He also provided private and group tennis lessons to the victim at outdoor courts in Cinnaminson, Moorestown, and Cherry Hill, according to investigators.

Police also added that Dragos conducts private and group lessons at the Cherry Hill Health and Racquet Club.

Dragos was taken into custody on Monday and he is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial hearing.

Action News reached out to the Cherry Hill Health and Racquet Club for comment on this case. The club has not yet responded.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the police at 856-225-8642.