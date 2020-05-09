2 men with assault rifle, handgun shoot and kill teen in Holmesburg: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section.

Police said the victim was at the intersection of Tolbut and Ditman streets when two men approached his vehicle with an assault rifle and a handgun around 2 a.m.

The men fired at least 40 shots, according to police.

The victim tried to drive off, but crashed into a parked truck.

Police in the area heard the gunfire and responded to the scene.

They found the victim and rushed him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where doctors discovered a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He died of his injuries.

"The vehicle he was in was struck at least 15 times by gunfire. On both sides of the vehicle, we found bullet holes, also in the rear windshield was also struck by gunfire," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police are hoping surveillance cameras in the area will help them with their investigation.
