The Organized Home Co transforms rooms from chaos to cohesive

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Tink Rainbow and Samantha Falzone started The Organized Home Co to help people get rooms in their homes streamlined and stress-free.
The two former teachers specialize in de-cluttering and re-designing, then setting up systems that help their clients keep their spaces organized.
The duo will be at the Philly Home + Garden Show, Feb, 23-25 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks.
Philly Home + Garden Show | Instagram
The Organized Home Co | Facebook
484-942-5232