The Organized Home Co transforms rooms from chaos to cohesive

Two former teachers have joined forces to create the Organized Home Co with a plan to help clients de-clutter and re-design their homes.

Two former teachers have joined forces to create the Organized Home Co with a plan to help clients de-clutter and re-design their homes.

Two former teachers have joined forces to create the Organized Home Co with a plan to help clients de-clutter and re-design their homes.

Two former teachers have joined forces to create the Organized Home Co with a plan to help clients de-clutter and re-design their homes.

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Tink Rainbow and Samantha Falzone started The Organized Home Co to help people get rooms in their homes streamlined and stress-free.

The two former teachers specialize in de-cluttering and re-designing, then setting up systems that help their clients keep their spaces organized.

The duo will be at the Philly Home + Garden Show, Feb, 23-25 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks.

Philly Home + Garden Show | Instagram

The Organized Home Co | Facebook

484-942-5232