How to turn a sock into a mask at home - Adam Joseph's way

Adam's House (WPVI) -- If you are like me, you have been looking for ways to make homemade masks.

I saw this idea of making one out of a sock and I wanted to give it a try.

Let me remind you, this is NOT a replacement for a medical grade mask, it is made out of a sock after all. Also, masks are not a substitute for personal distancing. Use them when you go out, but only if you must go out!

That said. this did work for me, and it can for you too. I have also included a tip on how to properly handle the mask.

