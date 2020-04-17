At Home With Adam

At Home With Adam - Lava Cake

By
Adam's House (WPVI) -- I think we can all recall the first time we ordered a molten lava cake for dessert in a restaurant. The wait staff always says "if you want the molten lava cake, you need to order it early so they can bake it fresh." It is one dessert they cannot make ahead of time due to the nature of the runny, warm, gooey, delicious center.

The minute you crack open the dessert in half with the side of a fork, the middle chocolatey yumminess runs out all over the plate ready for you to dip in. I always thought this was a hard dessert to recreate or make on my own. Shockingly, I found it's quite the opposite. This is super simple, with very few ingredients, and the at home version is just as good. You can easily impress not only yourself, but the whole family with this creation.

Speaking of creation, get creative with the cake once it is baked. Use fruit, whipped cream, caramel sauce, or other toppings to enhance the dessert.

RECIPE & INSTRUCTIONS:

COURSE: Dessert COOK TIME: 12-14 Minutes SERVINGS: 4-6

INGREDIENTS:
  • 3oz Bittersweet Chocolate (bakers chocolate is best)

  • 3oz Semi-Sweet Chocolate (bakers chocolate is best)

  • 1 Stick Unsalted Butter

  • 2 Eggs + 2 Yolks

  • 1.5 Tbsp. Orange Liquor (or 1 tsp. orange extract)


  • 1/2 Tbsp. Vanilla Extract

  • 1/8 tsp. Kosher Salt

  • 3/4 Cup Powdered Sugar

  • 1/4 Cup Flour

  • Non-Stick Spray

  • Unsweetened Cocoa Powder


    • INSTRUCTIONS FOR MOLTEN LAVA CAKES:
    Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. In a large microwave proof bowl add chocolate and butter. Do several rounds at 10 seconds each in the microwave and stir in between. After about three to five rounds, it should be melted enough to become a liquid consistency. You do not want the liquid to be hot!

    Stir in the eggs and yolks, followed by the liquor and vanilla. Finally the salt, powdered sugar, and flour. Mix well.

    Either take 4 ramekins (3" wide/2" deep), or a muffin pan (6), and heavily coat with the non-stick spray. Dust lightly the unsweetened cocoa powder to the ramekins or muffin tray to coat all sides.

    Evenly pour the chocolate batter in the ramekins or muffin tray. Bake in the over for exactly 12 to 14 minutes if using ramekins. If using a muffin pan, eight to 10 minutes.

    DO NOT LET IT COOL for more than 10 minutes. Carefully with oven mitts remove the cakes from the ramekin. Dust with some powdered sugar and enjoy. Eat immediately.

    At Home With Adam - Building garden beds
    At Home With Adam - While Adam Joseph stays at home like the rest of us, he is keeping himself busy. See how he builds garden beds, a perfect spring project.

    Adam shows how to make a mask out of a sock
    We are all looking for ways to make masks with the materials we have at home, and everyone has socks!

    Adam's Apple Delight
    Adam Joseph is sharing his beloved recipe for Adam's Apple Delight. Now you can bake it yourself while you are spending all of this time indoors.

    You can see more of what I have been doing to stay healthy and happy at my Facebook page. or here on the At Home With Adam webpage.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    home & gardencoronavirusat home with adamcovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RELATED
    At Home With Adam
    Adam Joseph's special Easter Sugar Cookie Recipe
    Tips on Perfect Planks from Adam Joseph
    Adam Joseph is building garden beds while staying at home
    AT HOME WITH ADAM
    At Home With Adam
    Tips on Perfect Planks from Adam Joseph
    Adam Joseph is building garden beds while staying at home
    Adam Joseph's special Easter Sugar Cookie Recipe
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Gov. Wolf to unveil Pa. economic reopening plan at 2 p.m.
    New Jersey coronavirus cases top 78,000; deaths rise to 3,840
    Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
    Protest against Pa. business closures planned in Harrisburg
    Berks County leaders sound alarm about rise in COVID-19 cases
    Hospital ship ready for Philly COVID-19 patients
    Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
    Show More
    Conshohocken diner gives away pancakes to community
    Shootings, homicides have doubled in Philly's 22nd district since 2019
    $10K reward offered in Bensalem shooting, robbery attempt
    Body found in burning car at N.J. auto dealership
    Delco workers sleeping at job to help health care workers
    More TOP STORIES News