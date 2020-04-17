At Home With Adam - Lava Cake

The minute you crack open the dessert in half with the side of a fork, the middle chocolatey yumminess runs out all over the plate ready for you to dip in. I always thought this was a hard dessert to recreate or make on my own. Shockingly, I found it's quite the opposite. This is super simple, with very few ingredients, and the at home version is just as good. You can easily impress not only yourself, but the whole family with this creation.
Speaking of creation, get creative with the cake once it is baked. Use fruit, whipped cream, caramel sauce, or other toppings to enhance the dessert.
RECIPE & INSTRUCTIONS:
COURSE: Dessert COOK TIME: 12-14 Minutes SERVINGS: 4-6
INGREDIENTS:
INSTRUCTIONS FOR MOLTEN LAVA CAKES:
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. In a large microwave proof bowl add chocolate and butter. Do several rounds at 10 seconds each in the microwave and stir in between. After about three to five rounds, it should be melted enough to become a liquid consistency. You do not want the liquid to be hot!
Stir in the eggs and yolks, followed by the liquor and vanilla. Finally the salt, powdered sugar, and flour. Mix well.
Either take 4 ramekins (3" wide/2" deep), or a muffin pan (6), and heavily coat with the non-stick spray. Dust lightly the unsweetened cocoa powder to the ramekins or muffin tray to coat all sides.
Evenly pour the chocolate batter in the ramekins or muffin tray. Bake in the over for exactly 12 to 14 minutes if using ramekins. If using a muffin pan, eight to 10 minutes.
DO NOT LET IT COOL for more than 10 minutes. Carefully with oven mitts remove the cakes from the ramekin. Dust with some powdered sugar and enjoy. Eat immediately.
