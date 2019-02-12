FYI Philly

The Philly Home & Garden Show added an awesome succulent bar for 2019

This year the Philly Home and Garden Show will feature a one-of-a-kind succulent bar.

Philly Home & Garden Show: The Succulent Bar
The Philly Home and Garden show has a new feature this year: a succulent bar. Melissa Magee shows us how it works.

Floral and Hardy of Skippack | Facebook
4007 Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA 19473
610-584-0797

Home & Garden Show | Feb. 15-17
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, Oaks, PA

----------
