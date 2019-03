The Philly Home & Garden Show added an awesome succulent bar for 2019

Philly Home & Garden Show: The Succulent Bar

The Philly Home and Garden show has a new feature this year: a succulent bar. Melissa Magee shows us how it works.4007 Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA 19473610-584-0797Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, Oaks, PA----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.