Wilmington homeowner hit in the head with crowbar during attempted break-in

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A suspect struck a homeowner in the head with a crowbar during an attempted break-in in Wilmington, Delaware, police said.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Delmore Place.Police were called to the scene for a reported shooting.The homeowner told arriving officers he responded to a knock on his door.That's when the suspect tried to break in.The suspect ran off.The victim who was hit by the crowbar was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police said there was also evidence of a shooting at the scene. They, however, are not sure who fired the shots.