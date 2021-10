PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.It happened around 3:40 a.m. Thursday on the 4900 block of Hoopes Street.Police say a woman was shot dead inside a house.A man was struck by three bullets and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly before 5:30 a.m.Investigators don't have a motive.They are questioning other people found inside the boarded-up building. Authorities described the building as a known drug house.