Hopkinson Elementary School to stay open after asbestos discovery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another Philadelphia school is dealing with asbestos concerns.The school district sent a letter to parents with students at Hopkinson Elementary School in the Juniata section of the city.Officials say the hazard was discovered in an unoccupied room."The Office of Environmental Management & Services discovered an imminent hazard in Room S1. The major area of concern identified in Room S1 involved damage to asbestos-containing pipe fitting," a portion of the letter read.Work to remove asbestos from pipe insulation should be complete by Friday.The school will remain open while that work is done.