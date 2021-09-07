Is a Round Dog a hotdog?

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Is a Round Dog a hotdog?

Swedesboro, NJ -- Rastelli Foods Group in South Jersey has created the Round Dog which is a hotdog in a hamburger form.

The food has sparked a huge debate online...is it considered a hotdog if it's in patty form?

Rastelli's started as a small butcher shop 45 years ago run by Raymond Rastelli. The business has grown to serve people meat products across the globe. Most famously, the Round Dog.

The Round Dog is created using an old world german recipe with beef and pork and cut to have flavor ridges which enhances the caramelization on the meat.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
TOP STORIES
WATCH: David Murphy signs off after 31 years with Action News
WB lanes of PA Turnpike reopen in Montco, EB still closed
Biden surveys storm damage in New Jersey
Pa. school mask mandate in effect, but controversy continues
AccuWeather: Beautiful today, storm chance Wednesday night
SC lawyer who was shot in head accused of stealing from law firm
Nipah virus outbreak in India? State battered by COVID now on alert
Show More
Computer chip shortage to keep car prices sky-high
4 US citizens evacuated over Afghanistan's land border, official says
What to expect when trial of alleged 9/11 mastermind resumes
2 critically injured in drive-by shooting in North Philly
'The Wire' actor found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say
More TOP STORIES News