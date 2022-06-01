heat

Residents across the Delaware Valley enjoy warm temperatures after hottest day of the year

A variety of high temperatures are forecast across the region Wednesday, but still lower than the 96 degrees Tuesday.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People in portions of the Delaware Valley are enjoying the warm weather despite Tuesday logging the hottest day of the year so far.

"It felt like one of the hottest days I've ever lived," said Zoe Simmons of Center City.

Tuesday's temperature was just one degree shy of tying the record high for that day.

"I wasn't even outside for two minutes and then broke out in sweat, but it's nice today," said Willie Timmons of North Philadelphia.

The weather made it difficult for people like Samuel Burdey to finish their workouts on the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps.

"I could only get like four reps in. I was so parched. I was so dehydrated," Burdey said.

The glimpse of intense heat was enough to get people into the mindset of being more aware of the hot weather.

Some residents like Adrian Sethi are now focusing on getting their workouts in early before the temperature rises.

"You just got to drink, drink, drink water. That's it. Stay hydrated. I don't mind breaking a sweat," said Sethi of Center City.

