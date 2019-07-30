Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, police say

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania are asking for the public's help after they say a newborn baby was found abandoned on Tuesday.

According to police, an hours-old newborn was left abandoned on the 100 block of Englewood Road.

"WE NEED HELP locating the parents to get them the assistance that they need. Mom, if you're reading this, call us," said police in a tweet.



Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-734-7693.
