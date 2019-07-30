Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, police say

🚨🚨

This adorable hours old newborn was left abandoned, alone, in the 100 blk Englewood today.



WE NEED HELP locating the parents to get them the assistance that they need.



Mom, if you’re reading this, call us.



Call us at 610-734-7693 with tips or email socialmedia@udpd.org pic.twitter.com/b0dmXyULT7 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) July 30, 2019

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania are asking for the public's help after they say a newborn baby was found abandoned on Tuesday.According to police, an hours-old newborn was left abandoned on the 100 block of Englewood Road."WE NEED HELP locating the parents to get them the assistance that they need. Mom, if you're reading this, call us," said police in a tweet.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-734-7693.