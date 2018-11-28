House explodes, heard across several N.J. towns

HARDYSTON, N.J. --
A house exploded in Sussex County, New Jersey rattling nearby residents and damaging the high school across the street.

Officials say the house on Grumm Road in Hardyston exploded around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, leveling the structure.

Residents in neighboring towns reported hearing the blast and called 911.

The family that lives in the two-story home was away on vacation and no injuries were reported.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by a propane tank, officials say, although the investigation is ongoing.

The home was located across the street from Wallkill Valley Regional High School. Debris may have cracked windows at the school.

The school will be closed Wednesday to inspect the damage and because Grumm Road is also currently closed.



