'I heard this boom': Vineland house explosion leaves 2 family members injured

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two family members were injured after a home exploded in Vineland, New Jersey.It happened early Wednesday afternoon on the 3700 block of Cornucopia Avenue.A family member tells Action News that his wife and her mother were inside the home at the time of the blast.Views from Chopper 6 showed fire crews battling flames erupting from the pile of rubble.Steven Tramontana lives across the street and ran out to help. When he got up close, he saw one of the women trapped."I heard this boom, loud explosion and the house shook. I walked into the debris and there was a wall stuck on her leg, lying across her leg. She said, 'Get me out. I don't know what happened.' So, I got a 2x4 and just lifted the wall," said Tramontana.He says with the help of another good Samaritan they moved her to safety.The other woman inside the home made it out on her own. Fire officials say they had to restrain her from going back inside the home to save her pets.Some of the pets, including several dogs, have been recovered. But a few others haven't been found.Both women were transported to an area hospital. There was no word on their conditions.Authorities are still investigating what caused the home to explode."It's devastating of course for everybody, but the hard part is trying to figure out what happened," said Chief Luigi Tramontana Jr. with the Vineland Fire Department.