Firefighters rescue 2 children, man from house fire in Grays Ferry

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two children and one adult were rescued from a burning home in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section early Friday morning.

The fire began at about 12:25 a.m. on the 2900 block of Wilder Street.

When crews arrived, smoke was showing from the first and second floors.

Authorities said firefighters rescued two children and one adult from the second floor.

The 6-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl were taken to CHOP to be treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said. Both of the children were listed in stable condition.

The adult man was also treated for smoke inhalation and is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

There was no word on what started the fire.