localish

POST Houston turns old post office into food and entertainment destination

EMBED <>More Videos

POST Houston turns old post office into food and entertainment destination

HOUSTON, Texas -- POST Houston is the newest destination for food, shopping and entertainment in Houston. The project is transforming the more than 550,000 square feet historic Barbara Jordan Post Office on Franklin Street in downtown Houston into a mixed-use space.

The site includes the largest rooftop park in America, complete with a "skyfarm" that grows fresh fruits, herbs and vegetables that will be used in many of the restaurants inside POST Houston. The food hall already hosts more than two dozen shops with cuisine from around the world. The facility will also host concerts and art exhibits on the skylawn.


In the redevelopment of the space, leaders have tried to create a modern feel while keep some of the historic touches to honor the buildings history.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstongardeningrooftopktrkpost officelocalish
LOCALISH
POST Houston turns old post office into food and entertainment destination
Meet the first-ever 'Veterinarian of the Year'
Urban Movement Arts is a company that believes in the power of dance
NatGeo Explorers discuss shark conservation
TOP STORIES
Ivana Trump's cause of death released by medical examiner
Police: Suspect in 3 random killings a potential serial killer
Del. teacher accused of raping 15-year-old student
14-year-old in custody for shooting at SEPTA station in Center City
Camden County Police Department names first-ever Latina deputy chief
Victim in 40-year-old NJ cold case identified; suspect charged
AccuWeather: Muggy, unsettled at times this weekend
Show More
988 suicide prevention lifeline launches Saturday | What to know
Deadly outbreak of unknown disease under investigation
Fmr. police corporal sentenced for dragging teen girl
Woman found shot to death outside warehouse identified
Deana's Law: Pa. toughens penalties for repeat DUI drivers
More TOP STORIES News