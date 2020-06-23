Trump voices support for a second stimulus check payment as part of next coronavirus aid package

"We will be doing another stimulus package. It will be very good. It will be very generous," the president said in an interview with Scripps.
Asked directly if he would "get (constituents) a second stimulus check," Trump said, "Yeah, we are."
He estimated that a bipartisan deal would be unveiled "over the next couple of weeks" but did not provide any further information.
Top Democrats such as Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York are united behind the $3.5 trillion "HEROES Act," which contains party priorities such as jobless aid, another round of $1,200 checks and money for essential workers, local schools, colleges and people missing mortgages and rent payments.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and other Republicans are opposed to the Democratic plan. But they are struggling with their own divisions, with more pragmatic lawmakers favoring aid to states and local governments and recognizing that additional jobless aid is inevitable if there is to be an agreement.
Republicans have set a goal of keeping the cost of the next bill below $1 trillion. That's going to be a hard sell for Pelosi, who devoted almost $1 trillion just to states and localities.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.