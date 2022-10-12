Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deeley: What you need to know before PA elections

Newsmaker Lisa Deeley outlines the steps to take to vote in the upcoming elections and the panel debate the issues impacting voters.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At the top of the show, host Tamala Edwards interviewed Newsmaker Lisa Deeley, Chairwoman, Philadelphia City Commissioner about voting registration and mail-in ballot deadlines, election security, anticipated voter turnout and new perks for poll workers.

For more information on Philadelphia voter registrations, mail-in ballots and the location of your polling station - visit Vote.Phila.Gov.

Then, the Roundtable is back!

The four Panelists discussed the latest updates on the local races in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, voting trends, President Joe Biden's statement on marijuana reform and what resonates specifically with women voters.

Panelists:

Jeff Jubelirer - Vice President, Bellevue Communications Group

Nia Meeks - Communications Strategist

Melissa Robbins - Political Strategist / Civil Rights Activist

Alison Young - Managing Partner, Red, White & Blue Strategies