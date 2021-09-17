PHILADELPHIA -- Fans of Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga geared up for season 2 at the Wu-Tang Bodega at Made In America Festival.
The Wu-Tang Bodega is inspired by the group's roots in New York City and their rise to success with the creation of the 36 Chambers album; highlighted in season two of Wu-Tang: An American Saga.
Festival attendees had the chance to interact with the bodega and elements of the show leading up to the season premiere which aired September 8, only on Hulu.
Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Made in America had a Wu Tang-themed bodega that brought New York to Philadelphia
LOCALISH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News