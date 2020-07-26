Philadelphia police called to disperse two large block parties in the city Saturday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police broke up two block parties Saturday night that attracted hundreds of people into the streets at a time when people supposed to be social distancing.An Action News viewer captured video from the 5800 block of Colgate Street in the city's Lawncrest section.People started gathering at 10 p.m. and as more people arrived police were called in to break it up. Two emergency response teams were called in to disperse the crowd.Then, around 11:30 p.m. police were called to a block party where reportedly 300-400 people were gathered on the 3300 block of Allegheny Avenue.Police shut down Allegheny Avenue westbound from 32 Street as they worked to disperse the crowd.There were no arrests reported in either incident.