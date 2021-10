PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A wild crash has injured a man in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.The impact of a two-car collision caused one of the cars to overturn and land on a parked car at North 9th Street and West Luzerne Avenue.The driver of the car that ended up overturned had to be freed from the wreckage.He is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.It's not yet clear what caused the accident.