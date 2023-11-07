Philadelphia police release video of 2 sought in connection to August Hunting Park shooting

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help identifying two people sought in connection to a deadly August shooting in Hunting Park. The city is also offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Police released a video Tuesday of two males who, at one point, approached the vehicle of a 35-year-old man who was fatally shot.

The man was shot on August 21 in the 1000 block of West Lycoming Street, according to police.

Officials said they are looking for the two people in the video as part of their ongoing investigation.

Prior to the murder, police said the two males were also seen lingering around Hunting Park. They are also believed to have committed at least two armed robberies, one of which was a carjacking, in the same area days before the murder.

Officials also remind the public that there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for every homicide in the city, including this one.

Police said that if you see and recognize these males, do not approach them and contact 911 immediately. You can also submit a tip by calling 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).