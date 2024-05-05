1 dead, 3 others injured after shooting breaks out in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

According to police, two juveniles and two adults were found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night.

Officers say it took place outside of a home on the 1000 block of South 51st Street just after 6:30 p.m.

According to police, two juveniles and two adults were found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Investigators say a 23-year-old was shot once in the leg, a 17-year-old was shot twice in the arm, another 17-year-old was shot multiple times throughout the body, and an 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

"It does appear the shooting occurred from both sides of the street. It's unclear if any of the gunshot victims were actual individuals who were shooters themselves, that's still under investigation," Inspector D.F. Pace with Philadelphia police told Action News.

The 18-year-old was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died, authorities say.

Two of the other victims, one 17-year-old and the 23-year-old, were transported to Penn Presbyterian in stable condition.

Officers say the other 17-year-old was initially transported to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania by private vehicle. He was then transferred to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition.

At the scene, several marked shell casings could be seen in the roadway.

"The crime scene consists of at least 25 or 26 spent shell casings on both sides of the 1000 block of South 51st Street. About 20 shell casings were found on the west side and an additional six to seven were found on the east side," Pace said.

According to investigators, a family gathering -- possibly a graduation party -- was taking place at a home on the block, and many people were in attendance.

"To what degree that attracted what led to the shooting is unclear at this time," Pace noted. "Based on the information that we have thus far, no one inside the homewas shot. However, given the crossfire, several homes on both sides of the block were struck by gunfireaswere several parked cars."

Once shots were fired, police believe someone ran inside the home, which has now become part of the investigation, authorities say.

Officers told Action News a second scene has been identified in this incident.

Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity in this case.

Police say no arrests have been made but a weapon was recovered at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

