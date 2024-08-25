Hurricane Hone moves south of Hawaii's Big Island as Cat. 1 storm as heat impacts 25M Americans

Hone is moving westerly at 12 mph and is about 105 miles south of Hilo, Hawaii.

Hurricane Hone was moving late Saturday south of the Big Island of Hawaii as a weak Category 1 storm, with winds of 75 mph.

The storm was expected to remain at about the same status, walking the tight line between tropical storm and hurricane on Sunday and into Monday. Hurricanes have winds of 74 mph or greater.

Hurricane force winds were only extending about 15 miles from the eye of the storm, meaning the Big Island is only experiencing tropical storm conditions, and is only expected to. Tropical storm force winds were extending up to 125 miles.

A Tropical Storm Warning had been issued as Hone approached Hawaii. That warning remained in effect for Hawaii County at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, weather officials said.

While the storm isn't expected to make a direct hit on the islands, it is still close enough to deliver some potentially dangerous impacts. Tropical Storm conditions are likely occurring on the Big Island overnight and early Sunday, especially at higher terrains and through passes.

About 6 to 12 inches of rainfall are expected on the Big Island -- especially near the windward and southeast-facing slopes -- and there is a Flash Flood Watch there. For the smaller islands, about 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected.

Life-threatening surf and rip currents are also impacting Hawaii.

Heat alerts for 25 million Americans

This weekend, sweltering heat continues for much of the southern plains, but it will ease up a bit in Texas as the weekend goes on.

The extreme heat drifts north over the next few days, heading through the central plains and into the upper Midwest.

An excessive heat watch is in effect for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including Minneapolis on Sunday and Monday.

The heat index could be approaching 110 degrees for several cities in the plains and Midwest on Sunday and Monday.

Extreme heat slides eastward for the beginning to the middle of next week, moving into the Great Lakes and into the south by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cities like Chicago, Louisville, and Atlanta could be approaching some record high temperatures up to 95 to 100 degrees for the middle of the upcoming week.