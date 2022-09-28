How Pennsylvania is preparing to help victims of Hurricane Ian

A convoy of buses, trucks and equipment deployed to a staging area in Columbus, South Carolina on Wednesday.

Forty-five members of PA Task Force 1 have packed up and are headed south to help the victims of Hurricane Ian.

"Of course, we would all love if the storm impact is not as bad as we think it's going to be right now, but this is really, really an important agreement we have with FEMA," said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

PA Task Force 1 is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department and includes members from other regions of Pennsylvania.

The group includes specialists trained in search and rescue and hazardous materials.

"We're prepared for collapses, any types of water rescues, any type of tech rescue," said Deputy Chief Carl Randolph, the task force leader for this mission.

As they check their gear, they're also preparing mentally.

"When we come in, you see a lot of handshaking and hugging and that's because we haven't seen each other in a while. And now that we're back, that's a part of our emotional support," said Randolph.

Ahead of the storm, the American Red Cross sent 14 volunteers from southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey to Orlando, Florida, and more are standing by.

Action News spoke with volunteer Frederick Lehman from Lansdowne, Pa. just after he arrived in Orlando.

"We've loaded a bunch of trucks with supplies, and as soon as the hurricane is through we'll start going to the shelters that are open and supply those shelters," said Lehman, who expects to spend two to four weeks in Florida.

Animals in the hurricane zone will need shelter, too.

Brandywine Valley SPCA is trying to make space by waiving or reducing adoption fees, and preparing to take as many evacuees as possible.

"We have a network to be the first phone call from shelters impacted in these areas, in this case, Florida. We also have partners up here who are going to take some of the animals," said Linda Torelli, chief marketing officer for the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The shelter has been taking Hurricane evacuees for the past five years, and they say moving their current animals into good homes first is crucial.

"The idea is that we make space so that we're at the ready immediately when shelter animals need to move out of the area in Florida," said Torelli.

Local utility companies are also getting ready to help.

PECO has sent a team to assist Florida Power and Light with outages, with more crews standing by.