Durand School celebrates inclusivity for students with autism in NJ

This school in Woodbury, New Jersey specializes in teaching students with autism and creating an inclusive space for learning

WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This school community created a safe space for trick-or-treating!

This annual Halloween parade got adapted to make sure none of their students missed out on the holiday occasions.

"A lot of my students can not go out in the evening. There's a lot of sensory issues, it may be too crowded, too loud, or they have an aversion to candy," said Durand School Principal, Jennifer Amoroso.

Durand School specializes in teaching students with autism within the age range of five to 21.

"We want our students to feel like they're a part of the community because they are. So we try to accommodate and adapt things and have them experience those same experiences that any other kid would have," said Amoroso.

The inclusive trick-or-treating took place in their school gymnasium with many tables of faculty handing out candy.

"This is amazing for our students, they look forward to the things we do...It's always about the students first, whatever their needs are," said teacher Valerie Brannigan.

The school's goal is to prepare students to have successful lives once they graduate.

"In the long run, when I see our kids graduate and I know they're going on to a program or they're getting a job, I know that I've had a great impact on their lives," said Amoroso.

For more information on Durand School, check out their website.