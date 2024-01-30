  • Full Story

Authorities search for missing 17-year-old with autism from Burlington County

Dayvon Glover left his home just after midnight, authorities say.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 11:18PM
BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An urgent search is underway on Tuesday for a 17-year-old from Burlington, New Jersey.

He was spotted on surveillance video possibly walking toward the Mount Holly area.

Investigators say he has no known friends in the area and has autism.

He's considered high-risk, and his family is hoping that anyone who sees him will call the police.

