Authorities search for missing 17-year-old with autism from Burlington County

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An urgent search is underway on Tuesday for a 17-year-old from Burlington, New Jersey.
Dayvon Glover left his home just after midnight, authorities say.
He was spotted on surveillance video possibly walking toward the Mount Holly area.
Investigators say he has no known friends in the area and has autism.
He's considered high-risk, and his family is hoping that anyone who sees him will call the police.