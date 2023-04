Two thieves who broke into Philadelphia's Independence Seaport Museum remain on the run.

Police seek 2 suspects who broke into Philadelphia's Independence Seaport Museum

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two thieves who broke into Philadelphia's Independence Seaport Museum remain on the run.

New surveillance video shows the suspects inside the museum on South Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Penn's Landing.

Police say they broke into the building just before 5 a.m. on Friday.

They took a welder and tools, then ran off.

If you have any information contact Philadelphia police.