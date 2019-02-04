Infant among 10 sickened by carbon monoxide in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
At least 10 people, including one infant, were sickened after authorities say they found high levels of carbon monoxide inside a residence in Norristown.

It happened on Monday around 6:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Green Street.

The Norristown Fire Department says 10 people were exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide due to fumes from a blocked chimney.

Three of the people, including the infant, were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated. No word on their conditions at this time.

The furnace has since been shut off and the home has been ventilated.

