DELAWARE NEWS

Inmates charged in Delaware prison riot claim abuse in lawsuit

Dwayne Staats is one of 18 inmates charged in connection with the February 2017 riot at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware.

SMYRNA, Del. --
Nine inmates charged in a Delaware correctional officer's murder during a riot are suing corrections officials, alleging that they were abused.

News outlets report that Dwayne Stats, who has said he organized the 2017 uprising, filed the federal lawsuit last month with eight other inmates claiming inmates were "physically, mentally and emotionally" abused by those running the state's prisons. These inmates weren't permitted to be part of a similar class-action lawsuit filed by inmates who weren't charged in the riot.

After the 18-hour standoff, Officer Steven Floyd was found dead and a prison counselor was rescued.

Steven Floyd


The lawsuit claims police unnecessarily beat the defendants after the building was reclaimed and they were denied medical care for months. It also accuses corrections officials of disposing of the inmates' belongings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsprisoninmatesSmyrna
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
DELAWARE NEWS
Boy bullied over Trump name to be president's SOTU guest
Cause of Delaware City Refinery fire under investigation
South Jersey students host annual Super Bowl hoagie sale for great cause
Authorities investigate police-involved shooting in Wilmington
More delaware news
Top Stories
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
AG: N.J. sheriff's deputy had sex with teen, posted video online
Investigation: Money transfer app phishing scams
U-Haul driver comes to aid of shooting victim in North Phila.
Texas man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl
College student finds man in closet wearing her clothes
Bill looks to require Philly business to accept cash
Teen on scooter shot twice in Feltonville
Show More
Charities praise 'Man of the Year' Chris Long's off-field work
Boy bullied over Trump name to be president's SOTU guest
Bucks County man pleads guilty to smuggling turtles
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Another Beautiful Afternoon
Neeson admits he wanted to kill black person after friend was raped
More News