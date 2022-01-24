Matt O'Donnell interviews John Micek, Editor-in-Chief of the Pennsylvania Capital Star Newspaper covering local politics in Harrisburg & across the state for decades. They discuss the Pa Senate Race, anticipated to be one of the most-watched races in country, the myriad of candidates running on both the Republican & Democratic sides.
The ads are beginning to hit the airwaves and we are all seeing some famliar faces, and some brand new ones.
Inside Story - Award winning journalist John Micek on the Pa. Senate Race
