Inside Story - Award winning journalist John Micek on the Pa. Senate Race

By Niki Hawkins
Inside Story - Diving into the 2022 Pa. Senate Race

Matt O'Donnell interviews John Micek, Editor-in-Chief of the Pennsylvania Capital Star Newspaper covering local politics in Harrisburg & across the state for decades. They discuss the Pa Senate Race, anticipated to be one of the most-watched races in country, the myriad of candidates running on both the Republican & Democratic sides.

The ads are beginning to hit the airwaves and we are all seeing some famliar faces, and some brand new ones.
