Insomnia Cookies opens hidden CookieLab in South Philadelphia

By Brock Koller
Insomnia Cookies opens hidden CookieLab in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Insomnia Cookies has officially opened the doors to its East Passyunk storefront in South Philadelphia. But there's more to the store than what you see at first.

Hidden behind a bookshelf is the company's first-ever CookieLab!

"Insomnia Cookies, a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept known for revolutionizing the cookie game for over 15 years, is celebrating its 192nd location and new playground for cookievation in the heart of Philadelphia across the street from iconic eateries Pat's and Geno's," the company said in a press release.

Visitors to the CookieLab will be able to "experience where the cookie magic happens." In addition, the company says visitors can "push the limits of cookie combinations with customizable cookies, cookie-cakes, Cookie'wiches (ice cream sandwiches), cookie-inspired milkshakes and more."

Insomnia Cookies calls the CookieLab its new speakeasy - or sweeteasy.



"Where mad scientist meets Willy Wonka, this one-of-a-kind CookieLab, aptly hidden behind a bookshelf in the new storefront, gives flavor-makers an inside look at multiple cookie creations, access to a craft milkshake bar, indoor seating and a pick-up window," the company said.

Depending on the order, Insomnia Cookies says visitors' creations may take up to 15 minutes to be prepared and baked.



Seth Berkowitz, founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies, held an outdoor ribbon cutting on Friday.

Berkowitz founded Insomnia Cookies in 2003 with his friends out of their dorms at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Our new spot is business in the front but a party in the back!" the company posted on Instagram.

So how does one get into the CookieLab?

Well, you need to know the secret password, of course!

The password is found on Insomnia Cookies' Instagram Stories or CookieLab Highlight. A new password will be posted each week!

We would give you this week's password, but we think that would take away some of the fun.

OK, we'll give you a little crumb. The password contains the word "Cookies."

The store and CookieLab are located on the 800 block of Wharton Street.

And the CookieLab is first come, first serve.

ONLINE: https://welcome.insomniacookies.com/cookielab/
