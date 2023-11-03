Demonstrators use voices and silence to show support for Palestine, Israel

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, demonstrations on both sides are growing.

That includes here in Philadelphia, where some protesters used their voices, including the 68 people who were arrested at 30th Street Station Thursday night.

Other demonstrators are using silence to make their points.

Ray Mustafa's activism has grown in the weeks since the war began. Now his daily routine includes watching and sharing images of the war that he's been consumed by.

"I've been actually glued to the TV," Mustafa said in his Northeast Philadelphia home. "Al Jazeera (television network) has a lot of correspondents that are live and on the ground in the Gaza Strip."

Mustafa's parents live in the West Bank, where the situation isn't as dire compared to the Gaza Strip. As a Palestinian-American, Mustafa is disheartened by the images of civilians being injured and killed.

"How can something so catastrophic take place and the world just be silent and allow it to happen?" said Mustafa.

He is now preparing to raise his voice in a march on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

"In Philadelphia, we've organized 17 buses that are going to participate," he said, adding that they intend to make their message clear.

"With the loudest voices, the main message is we demand a ceasefire," said Mustafa.

That loud message was being met by a silent one in support of Israel in front of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where tables with white tablecloths, plates, glasses sat empty. The more than 200 seats all had photos of Israelis who'd been taken hostage by Hamas.

"It's just a heavy heart," said Dafna Ofer who organized the display as part of the Israeli-American Council. "We don't know if and where they are and if they're alive or not."

The empty tables were all set for a Shabbat dinner, which is something that the Israeli-American Council has been doing around the world for the past four weeks.

"Every Friday night, traditionally, Jewish people hold a Shabbat dinner," said Ofer.

This was the second week the Israeli-American Council had set up the table in Philadelphia.

"We purposefully put it in front of the art museum because we wanted to capture as many people as we can who are non-related," said Ofer.

Palestinian-Americans also hope to draw support from other communities.

"You don't need to be Palestinian to have a connection to this," said Mustafa. "You only need to be human."

Saturday's march in D.C. to support Palestine is expected to draw people from across the country.

Meantime, some of the organizers behind Friday's Shabbat dinner display are also planning a walk and a run this Sunday in Philadelphia.