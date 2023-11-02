Protesters arrested at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station while demanding Gaza ceasefire

Protesters with Jewish Voice for Peace, The Philly Palestine Coalition, and IfNotNow took over the transportation terminal.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's 30th Street Station was brought to a standstill for hours Thursday as a massive demonstration took over the transportation terminal by activists opposed to the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

About 300 faith leaders and protesters with Jewish Voice for Peace, The Philly Palestine Coalition, and IfNotNow rallied inside the station demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

"We are part of a growing powerful movement of Jews, of Americans, of Israelis, calling for a ceasefire. (We are) demanding that the U.S. government, President Biden and the Congress use its power and its privilege and its money to insist that Israel has a ceasefire with Gaza and save the innocent civilian lives," said Rabbi Ari Lev Fornari, with Kol Tzedek Synagogue.

Chopper 6 over 30th Street Station as protesters call for ceasefire in Gaza on November 2, 2023.

"Everyone deserves to live in freedom and equality and justice, and what is happening right now is harming the potential for my security and my family's security," said Moriel Rothman-Zecher, of Philadelphia.

Action News was there as hundreds gathered inside and outside of 30th Street Station located in University City.

Organizers say this is the largest interfaith gathering in Philadelphia calling for a ceasefire.

"I think it's really important that people see we're all here -- Muslim, Jews, Christians, no denomination, Black, white, different ethnicities and races -- we just want a stop to the current bombing that is happening right now," said Keziah Ridgeway, of Philadelphia.

Around 7 p.m., some protesters started blocking train entrances.

Amtrak and Philadelphia police arrested several individuals who refused to move. Police say they'll receive a code violation and be released.

"People are willing to go to jail. People are willing to shut down business as we know it in order to make sure the U.S. government, that President Biden and Congress does not give aid to Israel," said Jeff Orgower, of Philadelphia.

Police and city officials monitored the demonstration due to similar protests in other large cities, including the nation's capital.

Thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C. on October 18. The group was connected with the Jewish Voice for Peace. As many as 300 were arrested inside the U.S. Capitol.

Less than a week ago, hundreds more were arrested inside New York's Grand Central Station.

"Civil disobedience is being civil, but protesting in a lawful way, not harming anybody, not threatening anybody. So it's fine that they say that but police need to ensure that it doesn't go beyond that, which is obviously very difficult to control when you have a lot of people gathered in one place," said former FBI agent and ABC News contributor Brad Garrett.

Officials in Gaza say the death toll there has now topped 9,000 as Israel continues its military operation following the deadly October 7 terror attack that left 1,400 Israelis dead.

