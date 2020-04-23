Society

Philadelphia artist brightening spirits with rainbow balloons

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You may have noticed local communities are looking a little brighter thanks to colorful displays of rainbow balloons that have been popping up across Philadelphia.

Jace Florescio is the artist behind it all.

She has been installing the displays in Fairmount and Spring Garden.

She says she got the idea for these arrangements from her children, who have been drawing pictures of rainbow and putting them up on their windows.

RELATED: Rainbows in windows bring cheer during COVID-19's social distancing

Florescio says she's been overwhelmed by the response from people.

"I had one lady crying. She was in tears when she saw it and that was really so nice to see that reaction. We could tell it just brightened her day," Florescio said. "Especially for the kids, being a mom, seeing how the kids see the balloons, it's really nice to see how happy it makes them."

Jace works with two volunteers, as well as members of her family, who help her install the displays.

