Mayor: Missing Florida kids Braxton, Bri'ya Williams found safe 2 days after Amber Alert issued

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- Two children who had been missing since Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida have been found safe, the city's mayor said.

Braxton Williams, 6, and his sister Bri'ya Williams, 5, disappeared Sunday morning after they had been playing outside their residence in the Paradise Village mobile home community, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The two were found safe Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted.

"This is a Christmas miracle," Curry wrote.

T.K. Waters, the sheriff's office chief of investigations, said earlier in the day authorities were searching for a vehicle that had been playing loud children's music in the neighborhood where the children went missing.

He said he didn't know of a connection between their disappearance and the vehicle, but asked the community to keep an eye out for it.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for Braxton and Bri'ya, describing them as "endangered."

Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaamber alertmissing girlmissing boymissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shoplifters wanted after tossing infant at security guard during getaway: Police
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
Nearly $19K in donations pour in for Philly family, malnourished dog
AccuWeather: Drying Out Tonight, Arctic Front Wednesday
Another Philly school has been shuttered due to asbestos
Children find parents dead in Cedarbrook murder-suicide: Police
Jersey City shooting: Thousands mourn slain detective at funeral
Show More
As online sales surge, shoppers still flock to malls for holiday gifts
Fire displaces 2 families in Pleasantville
High-risk move helps stop massive fire at ethanol storage facility
House Rules Committee setting terms for impeachment
Gun-toting wife fights off attempted robbers in west Houston
More TOP STORIES News