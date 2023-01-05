What is going on with the suddenly mortal Philadelphia Eagles?

It's easy to point toward Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury. But the problems started before he started missing games.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a difference a few weeks can make.

Heading into that Dallas game on Christmas Eve, the Eagles were sitting pretty at 13-1.

Not only were we talking about that top seed, a bye week and a Super Bowl run - we were talking about resting players.

Giving Jalen Hurts and the other key starters time off.

We got cocky.

Look at us now - Week 18, needing Hurts and others to play to earn that top seed.

Where have things gone wrong?

Against the Bears, their turnover trouble began.

The Eagles were so good with the turnover differential.

They led the league in that category for much of the season. But they don't anymore.

And in the last three games, the Eagles have turned the ball over eight times.

The last one was a pick-six that lost the game to the Saints.

That needs to be cleaned up - especially come playoff time, when the games are tighter and the stakes will be much higher.