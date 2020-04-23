Philadelphia Eagles select Jalen Reagor in first round of NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles have selected TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st pick in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.

The 5-foot-10, 206-pound Reagor averaged 14.2 yards on 43 receptions and had five touchdowns last season. He also returned two punts for scores.

Reagor fills Philadelphia's biggest need on offense, giving quarterback Carson Wentz a deep threat.

EAGLES 2020 DRAFT BOARD


Round 1 - 21 overall
Round 2 - 53 overall
Round 3 - 103 overall
Round 4 - 127 overall
Round 4 - 145 overall
Round 4 - 146 overall

Round 5 - 168 overall
Round 6 - 190 overall


The Eagles had major issues at receiver last season when DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor combined to miss 24 games. Second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside stayed healthy but struggled to produce as a rookie, catching 10 passes. Greg Ward came off the practice squad and ended up the team's most reliable wideout down the stretch as Philadelphia won the NFC East.

WATCH: Philadelphia Eagles executives ready for virtual NFL Draft
EMBED More News Videos

The Philadelphia Eagles are operating like most companies during the coronavirus pandemic: remotely. But they are ready for the draft.



Agholor is no longer with the Eagles. Jackson is 33 and coming off surgery for a core muscle injury that limited him to one full game. Jeffery is 30 and is also coming off surgery, his for a Lisfranc fracture suffered in December.



The Eagles haven't had a wide receiver with 1,000 yards receiving since Jeremy Maclin in 2014.

Reagor is the son of Montae Reagor, a defensive lineman who played nine seasons in the NFL, including seven games with the Eagles in 2007.

Philadelphia has seven remaining picks, including No. 53 in the second round, No. 103 in the third round and three choices in the fourth round.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More Philadelphia Eagles Draft news:


Mel Kiper Jr. gives Philadelphia Eagles Draft preview
1-on-1 with Ron Jaworski ahead of NFL Draft
Former Temple University players have been dreaming of NFL Draft since childhood
Delaware Valley University's Dan Allen is a NFL Draft long shot but he's ready
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person after dispute
Philly pastor tests positive for COVID-19
PA: Businesses react to phase reopening; 1,369 more cases
Parents charged in shooting death of 4-year-old daughter
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Moving In, Stays Damp Friday
Hit-and-run victim must recover alone due to hospital restrictions
Despite new testing options, Murphy says NJ reopening is "weeks away"
Show More
EMS chief spreads message of hope after beating COVID-19
Local nurseries brace for worst during pandemic
Tips for landlords, tenants during COVID-19 outbreak
Number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey approaches 100,000
Somber Congress delivers nearly $500B more in virus aid
More TOP STORIES News