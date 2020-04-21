1-on-1 with Ron Jaworski ahead of NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If anyone knows the NFL Draft, it's Ron Jaworski.
After all, he was the guy behind the Draft coming to Philadelphia.
He says this draft will definitely be a memorable one.
Jaws has one guess as to who the Birds will pick 21st overall in the 1st round: Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk.
You can catch all the draft coverage and see who the Eagles select right here on 6abc starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.
